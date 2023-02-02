ASEAN Indonesia plans to ban copper exports in 2023 Indonesian president Joko Widodo said his government will soon consider halting the export of unprocessed copper ores to encourage domestic processing of raw materials in the country’s industrialisation push, following a similar policy on nickel and bauxite.

ASEAN Singapore’s inflation remains high in 2023: Economists Based on latest data from Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and Industry (MTI), many economists have forecasted that the country’s inflation will remain high in 2023, despite signs of reduction from global price pressures.

World Thailand to build 8.8 billion USD aviation city this year Thailand is set to begin construction on an aviation city worth 290 billion THB (8.8 billion USD) and located in its industrial east early this year, according to an official source.

World Indonesia to introduce ASEAN breakthroughs on fin-tech, e-commerce The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), which is chairing the 2023 ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), is about to introduce seven legacy breakthroughs on five priority issues during the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.