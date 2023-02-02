Senior officials discuss preparations for ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat
Senior officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on February 2 to discuss preparations for the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMMR).
Poster promoting ASEAN Indonesia 2023 in Jakarta (Source: baomoi.com)
Acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, Ambassador Vu Ho, actively exchanged views on ASEAN cooperation as well as Vietnam's contributions to the group in 2023, such as organising activities to disseminate information about ASEAN and its cooperation with partners.
He proposed organising several conferences related to ASEAN-China cooperation in the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).
The Vietnamese representative also expressed his belief that Indonesia will successfully assume its role of ASEAN Chairmanship 2023.
Participants also discussed specific proposals to promote cooperation among member states and between ASEAN and its partners, including building the post-2025 ASEAN Community Vision, improving the capacity and effectiveness of the group’s agencies, and promoting maritime security and cooperation.
The 32nd ACC Meeting and the AMMR will take place in Jakarta on February 3-4. Foreign Ministers of ASEAN member states are expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on this occasion./.