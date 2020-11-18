ASEAN Malaysia hails Vietnam’s ASEAN 2020 chairmanship The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, despite the constraints posed by COVID-19, was able to bring together all the 10 ASEAN heads of Government, 10 foreign ministers, and eight representatives of the bloc’s dialogue partners, Kamsiah Kamaruddin, Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has said.

ASEAN ASEAN civil service heads boost cooperation ASEAN heads of civil service convened an online meeting on November 18 within the framework of the 20th ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM).

World Thailand earmarks 200 million USD for COVID-19 vaccine Thailand’s Cabinet on November 17 gave permission to the Ministry of Public Health to pay 6 billion baht (200 million USD) and reserve 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

ASEAN International workshop promoting active ageing, mental health in ASEAN underway An international workshop on November 18 and 19 is underway to provide a forum for foreign experts to share their experience and make recommendations on promoting active ageing and mental health in ASEAN member states.