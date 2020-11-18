Senior officials meet to prepare for 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting
Senior energy officials of the East Asia Summit (EAS) countries gathered at an online meeting on November 18 to prepare for the 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting, one of important events within the framework of the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) in 2020.
The Vietnamese side at the online meeting on November 18 that prepares for the 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Hoang Tien Dung, Director of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, noted that at the EAS senior officials’ meeting on energy in August, the ASEAN Centre for Energy presented the draft ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation for 2021-2025, helping the EAS countries that are not ASEAN members gain an overview of the bloc’s energy cooperation activities.
During that event, participants also looked into the implementation of the use of bio-fuel for transport, activities to promote economical and efficient energy use, others related to renewable energy, and energy initiatives proposed by Japan, he added.
At the preparatory meeting, the officials reviewed and sought consensus on cooperation activities among the East Asian countries before they are submitted to the 14th EAS Energy Ministers Meeting, with ASEAN identified as the focus.
Accordingly, cooperation in bio-fuel for transport, economical and efficient energy use, renewable energy, and energy initiatives suggested by Japan will be promoted in the years to come./.