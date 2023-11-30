Senior Party official receives delegation of CPC Political and Legal Affairs Commission
At the meeting held in Hanoi on November 30 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs on November 30 received a visiting delegation of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, headed by its Vice Secretary Yang Chunlei.
Highly appreciating the cooperation results between the two commissions, Trac hoped the two agencies will continue their close coordination and maintain the exchange of delegations to enhance mutual understanding, improve collaboration effectiveness, and push forward the signing of a plan to implement their memorandum of understanding for collaboration between 2023 and 2027.
The senior Party official proposed China support Vietnam in training specialised officials in internal affairs, law, anti-corruption, and judicial reform.
He suggested the two sides strengthen coordination, exchange information and support each other's stances and positions at multilateral forums on internal affairs, corruption prevention and control, judicial reform, and related areas, which he said will contribute to enhancing political trust between the two countries and their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
For his part, Yang praised Vietnam's achievements, especially in its Party building and anti-corruption efforts. He stated the cooperative relationship between the two agencies is significant in promoting relations between the two Parties and countries in the new situation.
On the occasion, the Chinese delegation held talks with leaders of the Commission for Internal Affairs, sharing experiences in preventing and fighting corruption./.