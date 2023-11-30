Politics President wraps up official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 30 evening, concluding the four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.

Politics Party official welcomes Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference delegation Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 30 for a delegation from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) led by its Vice Chairman Wang Yong.

Politics Vietnam, France cooperate in digital transformation, public service reform Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held talks with French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini in Hanoi on November 30.

Politics Party official hosts former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 30 for visiting former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro.