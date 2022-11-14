Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (right) and Phuvong Ankhamsen, Director of the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration (NAPPA). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on November 14 received a delegation from the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration (NAPPA), led by its Director Phuvong Ankhamsen, who are on a working visit to Vietnam.



At the meeting, Phuvong, who is also a member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, briefed Thuong on the fruitful results of cooperation between NAPPA and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and orientations in the future, emphasising the coordination in studying Kaysone Phomvihane’s thought and the training of cadres.

Expressing his deep thanks for the great, timely and effective support that Vietnam has provided for Laos, including training staff at strategic levels and managers at all levels, Phuvon affirmed that NAPPA will work together with HCMA to effectively implement agreements between senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, and the cooperation agreement between the two academies.

For his part, Thuong highly appreciated the cooperation between the two academies in recent years, making important contributions to consolidating and strengthening the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

He suggested the two academies continue to closely coordinate to properly implement the cooperation agreement, enhance the exchange of theoretical research and practical summaries, as well as their collaboration in training cadres for the two Parties and countries./.