Senior Thai legislator hails cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly
Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Supachai Phosu spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Thailand and Vietnam, while receiving newly-accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on February 24.
Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Supachai Phosu (R) welcomes Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Supachai Phosu spoke highly of the cooperation between the legislative bodies of Thailand and Vietnam, while receiving newly-accredited Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on February 24.
He acknowledged the two legislatures’ close coordination at major regional and international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), as well as cooperation activities between the two countries’ Friendship Parliamentarians’ Groups,
He affirmed the Thai National Assembly will send a high-level delegation to visit Vietnam as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under a good control.
The Thai official also spoke highly of Vietnam’s pandemic control and economic recovery efforts, as well as its recent decision to resume international air routes with more than 20 countries and territories, including Thailand.
The senior legislator also praised Thai citizens of the Vietnamese origin for their contributions to socio-economic development of Thailand in particular as well as the two nations’ relations in general, affirming that the Government and National Assembly of Thailand always support the community.
For his part, Ambassador Thanh expressed his delight at the positive developments of the Vietnam - Thailand strategic partnership, especially in politics, economics, trade and investment.
Thailand is Vietnam’s leading trading partner in ASEAN with two-way trade reaching nearly 19 billion USD last year, while it is the ninth largest investor among the more than 130 countries and territories pouring capital into Vietnam, he noted.
The Vietnamese Embassy considers promoting economic cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand a primary focus of its work, the diplomat told his host.
He took the occasion to thank the Thai Government and National Assembly for creating favourable conditions for Thai people of the Vietnamese origin in the country./.