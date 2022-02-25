Politics Vietnam’s frigate joins multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 in India Vietnam's frigate 016 - Quang Trung and a delegation of the Vietnam People's Navy arrived at the Indian city of Visakhapatnam on February 24 to attend the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 at the invitation of the Indian Navy.

Politics US to beef up climate change cooperation with Vietnam: Kerry The US will increase exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam regarding climate change response in a bid to realise major goals set by the two countries’ leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.