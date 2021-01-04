Session highlights special links between Vietnamese, Lao armies
The Lao Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association had a working session with the Hanoi Capital High Command on January 4.
The working session in Hanoi on January 4 (Photo: VNA)
The event took place on the occasion of 77 years since the establishment of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2021) and the 72nd founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army (January 20, 1949 - 2021).
Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang said over the last 45 years, despites rapid and complex developments in the region and the world, the great friendship, faithful and pure solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, built and nurtured by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong and upheld by generations of the two countries' leaders, revolutionaries, and people, have become a priceless asset of both nations.
It is the decisive factor in every success of each country’s revolution, and it has not faded away but continued to be enhanced both extensively and intensively in all aspects, according to him.
The diplomat considered the working session as a demonstration of the close-knit ties and special solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao armies and peoples, expressing his hope that the countries’ younger generations will keep treasuring and promoting these relations.
At the session, Maj. Gen. Nguyen Quoc Duyet, Commander of the Hanoi Capital High Command, affirmed that the high command always adheres to the Vietnamese Party and State’s foreign policy, which attaches special importance to relations with Laos.
He highlighted Vietnam’s consistent viewpoint of bringing into play the special solidarity and friendship with Laos and wish that Laos will firmly safeguard its independence, sovereignty, and stability and develop more and more strongly.
Duyet noted over the past five years, the high command has organised many working visits to Laos and also welcomed delegations of Lao military officers.
Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have also held phone talks to share experience in the disease prevention and control, which has helped strengthen connections between the Hanoi Capital High Command and the Vientiane Capital Military Command, thus contributing to overall relations between the two armies and peoples, he added./.