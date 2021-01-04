Politics Congratulations to Myanmar over Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to President of Myanmar U Win Myint on the occasion of Myanmar’s 73rd Independence Day (January 4, 1948-2021).

Politics PM attends ceremony marking 75 years of first general elections Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on January 3 in the central province of Quang Nam province to mark the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).