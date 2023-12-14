Business TH Group brings best, cleanest herbal tea to consumers To produce the line of TH true HERBAL tea bags, TH Group has established a raw material area beneath the forest canopy, ensuring that the best and cleanest ingredients reach the hands of consumers.

Business Singapore F&B expo to help popularise Vietnam’s brands: Official Joining the FHA-Food & Beverage expo – a leading food and beverage trade event in Asia that will take place in Singapore on April 23-26 - will provide an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to popularise their brands and expand their markets, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.

Business Vietnamese firms seek to boost cooperation with India’s Bihar state A delegation of Vietnamese businesses is attending the Bihar Business Connect 2023, held in the Indian state of the same name on December 13-14.

Business Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2023 wraps up The Ca Mau Shrimp Festival 2023, along with a forum on “One Commune-One Product” connectivity, concluded in the Mekong Delta province on December 13 evening.