Set of criteria for green growth statistics to be applied from Dec. 15
At a wind and solar power farm in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment’s circular on a set of criteria for green growth statistics will come into effect on December 15.
These criteria serve as a basis to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the National Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050 while encouraging economic entities, especially businesses, to catch up with green trends.
The set of criteria comprise 72 indicators arranged into four goals of the strategy, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to reflecting the level of "greening" in economic sectors. It was built basing on references from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank (WB), and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).
They are applied to agencies, organisations and individuals that provide, produce and use statistical information regarding green growth.
A quick survey conducted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in August showed that 88-93% of respondents either have never heard of or only have a vague awareness of the European Union’s prominent green policies related to Vietnam's exports. Notably, the rate of entrepreneurs, staff and employees in businesses who are well-informed about the European Green Deal was only at 4%, significantly lower than other surveyed groups.
Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, former Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), said proactively embracing comprehensive and synchronous green transformation could bring numerous opportunities to Vietnamese businesses, not only in the EU market but also in other developed markets that are taking similar actions, such as the US, the UK, Japan and Australia. The effort initially requires significant investment, but it could help firms reduce costs and improve business efficiency in the long term./.