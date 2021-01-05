A woman washes and sanitizes her hands at a concentrated quarantine area (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Seven COVID-19 cases were detected in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 6pm January 5, all among people quarantined after returning from abroad, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the new patients, six were Vietnamese citizens returning from the US, the Philippines and Japan, and the seventh was a British citizen arriving from Dubai.



The newly found infections raised the national count of COVID-19 cases to 1,504, including 693 locally transmitted cases.



The number of recovered patients is now 1,339 while fatalities remain at 35.



Among patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, six twice and five thrice.



A total of 19,286 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.

In the early morning of January 5, border guards in northern Lai Chau province arrested 23 workers when they were illegally crossing the border into Vietnam.

Later on the day, eight Vietnamese people illegally entering China were arrested and handed over by Chinese police to border guards in Lai Chau province.

The Ma Lu Thang border guard post and relevant forces checked up the health of all the 31 people, disinfecting their luggage and then sent them to concentrated quarantine establishments in line with regulations./.