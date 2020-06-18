Seven more imported COVID-19 cases reported on June 18
Vietnam recorded seven more COVID-19 cases, all imported, on June 18, bringing the total to 342 as of 6pm on June 18.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded seven more COVID-19 cases, all imported, on June 18, bringing the total to 342 as of 6pm on June 18.
According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, all the new patients returned from Kuwait on flight QH9092 on June 16.
Immediately after landing in Ho Chi Minh City, they were put into quarantine in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Tests on June 17 showed the seven were positive to SARS-CoV-2.
All the seven patients are being treated at Ba Ria hospital.
Among the total 342 confirmed cases, 202 were quarantined following their arrivals. As many as 325 out of 342 have been given all-clear, accounting for 95 percent, and there is no fatality.
Vietnam has gone through 63 consecutive days without local transmission.
At present, 6,285 who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine. Of which, 93 in hospitals, 5,775 in other facilities and 417 at homes./.
According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, all the new patients returned from Kuwait on flight QH9092 on June 16.
Immediately after landing in Ho Chi Minh City, they were put into quarantine in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Tests on June 17 showed the seven were positive to SARS-CoV-2.
All the seven patients are being treated at Ba Ria hospital.
Among the total 342 confirmed cases, 202 were quarantined following their arrivals. As many as 325 out of 342 have been given all-clear, accounting for 95 percent, and there is no fatality.
Vietnam has gone through 63 consecutive days without local transmission.
At present, 6,285 who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine. Of which, 93 in hospitals, 5,775 in other facilities and 417 at homes./.