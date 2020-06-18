Health HCM City hospital successfully performs heart transplant Doctors at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital have successfully performed a heart transplant on a 47-year-old man with heart taken from a brain-dead woman donor from Hanoi.

Health Doctors’ treatment protocols save severely ill COVID-19 patients Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

Health Infographic Vietnam records 62 days without community transmission of COVID-19 As of 6am on June 17, Vietnam marked 62 consecutive days without community transmission. Of the 335 cases recorded in the country so far, 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Health More than 20 localities have low birth rate: MoH Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the lowest fertility rate in the country of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June.