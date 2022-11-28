Seven projects enter finale of Malaysia students’ programming contest
Seven outstanding software projects by Vietnamese students are in the finale of the 2022 Coolest Project Malaysia in December along.
One of the projects by Vietnamese students in the finale of Coolest Project Malaysia 2022. (Photo courtesy of Dairu)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Seven outstanding software projects by Vietnamese students are in the finale of the 2022 Coolest Project Malaysia in December along.
It is an international competition for people aged 18 or less to showcase ideas they have created using technology, and attracts hundreds of programming projects from all over the world every year.
This is the third edition of the competition and public voting will be held on December 4 to determine the winner of the Most Popular Project Award.
The seven include the Micobit IOT-based system for Disease Detection in Rice by a group of six students from the Code Club at the Hieu Phung Secondary School in Vinh Long province. The system not only automatically detects and alerts against harmful rice diseases, but also enables farmers to remotely control irrigation equipment to ensure timely supply of water to their crops.
To create the system, the team used 40 types of integrated sensors, artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT).
The Artificial Intelligence in Forest Management and Protection system created by two students from the Dong Da Secondary and High school to protect from wildfires detects smoke, unauthorised people and unique sounds and measures temperature and humidity.
It provides various levels of warning against forest fires.
These projects were incubated by the Dariu Foundation, a Swiss non-governmental organisation that came to Vietnam in 2007 to enhance the capacity and living standards of low-income households by providing microfinance and educational support.
It has helped 50,000 low-income households in rural areas access loans worth a total of 1.2 trillion VND to create sustainable livelihoods, trained more than 11,000 informatics teachers and one million students in rural and mountainous areas in digital skills, awarded scholarships to 21,000 students, built 33 kindergartens, and other supports./.