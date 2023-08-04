Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The total disbursement of public investment reached 267.6 trillion VND (11.2 billion USD) as of the end of July, fulfilling only 35.49% of the plan set for 2023, but higher than the 34.47% recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Twelve ministries and 39 localities recorded disbursement rates higher than the national average, the ministry said.

Localities and agencies recording high disbursement include Dong Thap (58.29%), Tien Giang (56.3%), Long An (54.29%), the Vietnam Development Bank (100%), the State Bank of Vietnam (63.38%), the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (62.75%), and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (47.14%).

Among 40 ministries and 24 localities posting disbursement rates lower than the country’s average, 32 ministries and central agencies and four localities disbursed less than 20% of their annual plans.

The ministry attributed the slow progress of disbursement to a number of obstacles. For example, some projects have not yet completed investment procedures or not allocated and disbursed capital from the 2023 plan. Some others using foreign investment capital are behind schedule because the procurement of equipment using ODA takes much time, it added.

It will require all sectors to make greater efforts to meet the disbursement target of at least 95% of the total capital plan assigned by the Prime Minister. Therefore, the ministry asked ministries, central agencies and localities to focus on removing difficulties to effectively implement key tasks in public investment disbursement as well as review demand for adjusting central budget capital plans./.