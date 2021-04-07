Several National Election Council Vice Chairpersons, members relieved from posts
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (fifth from left) and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth from right) present flowers for relieved persons (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly on April 7 adopted a resolution approving the Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC)’s proposal on relieving several NEC vice chairpersons and members, with “yes” votes from 446 out of 449 deputies present at the legislature’s 11th sitting, or 92.92 percent of all NA deputies.
Accordingly, Tong Thi Phong and Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh were relieved from their positions as NEC vice chairwomen, while Pham Minh Chinh, Ngo Xuan Lich, Uong Chu Luu, Phung Quoc Hien, Tran Van Tuy, Nguyen Hanh Phuc, Le Vinh Tan, and Le Quoc Phong were relieved from their posts as NEC members.
On the same day, a resolution approving the State President’s proposal on relieving certain members of the Defence and Security Council was passed with 449 out of 452 deputies present at the sitting voting in favour, or 93.54 percent of all deputies.
Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Ngo Xuan Lich, and Pham Binh Minh were relieved from their posts as Defence and Security Council members.
The resolutions took effect as soon as they were approved by the legislature.
Earlier, on behalf of the NA Standing Committee, member Nguyen Thi Thanh reported to the legislative body on the outcomes of group discussions on the relief of several NEC vice chairpersons and members, and Defence and Security Council members.
New NA and NEC Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue reported to the legislature on the explanation and acquisition of opinions from NA deputies on the relief of several NEC Vice chairpersons and members.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented a report on the explanation and acquisition of opinions from NA deputies on the relief of several Defence and Security Council members./.