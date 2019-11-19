Severe droughts forecast in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Lower Mekong countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam are likely to face severe droughts that hurt cultivation and agricultural production by January 2020.
Experts from the Mekong River Commission (MRC) issued the warning on November 19 amid droughts that have made the Mekong River at its lowest level in the past six decades, adding that Thailand and Cambodia are more heavily hit than Laos and Vietnam.
The drought and flooding management centre in Phnom Penh warned that the risk of drought could prolong while local residents could lack water for daily use. The situation is forecast to worsen from December to early January when the rainfall is at its low.
Founded in 1995, the Mekong River Commission is an inter-governmental organisation that directly works with the governments of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam on common water resources management and the sustainable development of the Mekong River./.
