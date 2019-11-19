World Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.

World ASEAN’s role in advancing peace on Korean Peninsula highly valued In a recent article, President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in expressed his belief that ASEAN member states will join in the journey toward establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula as reliable friends and advisers.

ASEAN ADMM Plus focuses on security matters The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus opened in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18 under the chair of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

World ASEAN forum talks social protection for vulnerable children The 14th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development (14th GO-NGO Forum), themed “Strengthening Social Protection for Vulnerable Children in ASEAN”, took place in Vientiane, Laos on November 18.