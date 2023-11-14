Vietnamese sharpshooter Pham Quang Huy (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese sharpshooters have secured nine gold medals at the ongoing 45th Southeast Asian Shooting Association Championship (SEASA) 2023 in China’s Taiwan.

As of the end of November 13, Vietnam came second with 9 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze medals, following China with 16 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals. Malaysia came third with 6 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals.

The tournament has attracted 150 athletes from nine regional countries and territories, namely Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan (China). The Vietnamese team consists of 19 shooters.



After the opening of the tournament on November 8, Vietnamese athletes recorded golds in the men’s 25m standard pistol team, the men’s 25m center fire pistol team, and the women’s 10m air rifle.

On November 9 Phan Xuan Chuyen outplayed strong rivals from Thailand and Malaysia, clinching the gold medal in the men’s 25m standard pistol individual.

November 13 alone saw Phi Thanh Thao, Nguyen Thi Thao, and Duong Ha My take the gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle prone team. Meanwhile, Trinh Thu Vinh and Lai Cong Minh came first in the 10m air pistol mixed team.

In the men’s 10m air pistol, Lai Cong Minh took the lead./.