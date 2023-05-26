Business Dozens of commercial banks cut savings interest rates Dozens of commercial banks have simultaneously decided to reduce deposit interest rates from May 25, after the State Bank's decision to cut policy interest rates.

Business Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.

Business Banks asked to bring interest rates down Measures must be taken to bring down bank interest rates, said the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) at a meeting with CEOs from 26 commercial banks in the country on May 25.

Business Measures to develop sustainable value chain of lotus silk products discussed A workshop to kick off a project on developing a sustainable value chain of products from lotus silk in Vietnam to support the flood storage strategy for the Mekong Delta region was held by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in An Giang province on May 26.