Ship for Southeast Asian Youth Programme arrives in Vietnam
The 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) docked at Hiep Phuoc port in Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.
Young delegates from Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) docked at Hiep Phuoc port in Vietnam’s southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.
The SSEAYP is a cooperation programme between governments of the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, with a view to enhancing cultural exchanges and friendship between ASEAN and Japanese youths.
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Youth Union Central Committee Nguyen Ngoc Luong said the SSEAYP has promoted sound relations and increased mutual understanding between Japan and ASEAN countries over the past 46 years, as well as helped youngsters improve their skills for international integration.
He said Vietnamese youths hope to join their peers from ASEAN and Japan to promote peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.
The programme will create an opportunity for young delegates to explore the history, culture and people of Vietnam, he added.
Yamamoto Shigeki, general manager of the SSEAYP, expressed his pleasure at visiting a beautiful, peaceful and hospitable Vietnam.
He described the programme as a bridge to strengthen solidarity and understanding between ASEAN and Japanese youths, as well as encourage them to actively contribute to community activities and experience various cultures in the region.
Since 1996, 12,000 ASEAN and Japanese youths have taken part in the programme, including 700 Vietnamese.
This year’s programme aims at providing communication and leadership skills for youngsters, in addition to legal regulations and international relations.
The 46th SSEAYP Nippon Maru departed on November 3 from Japan with the participation of 328 ASEAN and Japanese youths, including 29 Vietnamese.
Ho Chi Minh City was the first leg of the ship. A ceremony to see the ship off will take place on November 13 in Hiep Phuoc port, Long Thoi commune, Nha Be district./.