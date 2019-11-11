Society Officials attend great national unity festival in provinces Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai on November 10 attended the great national unity festival in Dong Song hamlet, Kien Thanh commune, Tran Yen district, the northern province of Yen Bai.

Society Tra Vinh focuses on developing quality seeds, seedlings The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is seeking to develop quality seeds for its key agricultural produce to improve their quality and competitiveness.

Society Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific adjust flight schedules due to storm National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific on November 10 announced that they will adjust schedules of fights from/to Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Pleiku on November 10 due to storm Nakri.

Society Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.