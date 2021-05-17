World Philippines lowers import tariffs on rice, pork Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to reduce the tariffs on imported rice to ensure food security, and protect consumers in the world’s largest importer of the grain.

World Vietnam condemns attacks on civilians in Israel-Palestine conflict The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on May 16 held the third emergency meeting in a week to discuss the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

World Thailand readies to reopen skies Thailand’s Transport Ministry is gearing up for the resumption of air travel in November since the nation is promoting mass COVID-19 inoculation campaign.