Sick fisherman saved at sea off Hoang Sa islands
Le Ngoc Khon gets medical care on board. (Photo: VNA)
Le Ngoc Khon, born in 1987 from the central province of Quang Ngai province, suffered shortness of breath, frothing and serious health condition while onboard a fishing boat at sea off the Hoang Sa (Paracels) islands on February 23.
Right after receiving Captain Nguyen Van Vinh call’s for emergency medical assistance, the centre asked him to return to land and contacted the Da Nang 115 Emergency Centre for medical consultancy.
According to doctors’ diagnosis, Khon, with asthma history, experienced Type 3 respiratory failure, and he was in need of emergency first aid.
The Vietnam MRCC dispatched ship SAR 274 with doctors, nurses and medical equipment on board, which reached the fishing vessel with the patient late the same day. Khon was given first aid and then taken onshore for further medical treatment. His life was saved but the patient is still in poor condition.
Also on February 23, the Vietnam MRCC’s ship SAR 412 joined search and rescue efforts for two missing fishermen onboard a fishing vessel from Quang Ngai province, which collided with a cargo ship in the waters of the central locality./.