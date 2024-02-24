Videos “Nem chua” among world’s most delicious spicy dishes Nem chua is a traditional Vietnamese dish made from fermented meat. The dish was placed 50th in Taste Atlas list of the 52 best such dishes.

Society Investigation underway on migrants in UK town: embassy Investigation is underway into the case that seven allegedly Vietnamese migrants were detected at Newhaven port in Lewes district of East Sussex county on February 16, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK.

Society Vietnamese family initiative strengthens ties with Lao, Cambodian students A programme connecting Lao and Cambodian students with their Vietnamese foster families has proven effective, contributing to consolidating friendship between the people of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Society Revised Land Law better suited to overseas Vietnamese The revised Land Law, recently adopted by the 15th-tenure National Assembly, which includes people of Vietnamese origin among land users and increases interests for foreign-invested economic entities, is expected to have positive impacts on the real estate market and the economy at large.