Doctors of Hue Central Hospital conduct cornea transplant for a patient (Source: VNA)

– The Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 3 received five corneas from the US for transplants.The gift was arranged by Dr. Edward Charles Kondrot, an ophthalmologist from the Hawaii ophthalmology society and SEE International.A total of 10 corneas from Americans who died in May were donated to help restore the sight of 10 Vietnamese people.Five were handed over to the National Coordination Centre for Organ Transplantation and five to the Hue Central Hospital.Earlier, from May 16-18, the Hue Central Hospital provided free optical check-ups for 500 locals and chose five suitable patients to receive cornea transplants on June 3.-VNA