Politics Infographic 15th-tenure Government has 27 members With 95.99 percent of yes votes, the 15th National Assembly on July 28 adopted a resolution on the organisational structure and number of members of the Government, under which the Government in the 2021-2026 tenure will have 27 members.

Politics Infographic ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting discusses community building The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) opened on August 2 via videoconference, marking the beginning of a series of 20 meetings between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners.

Politics Infographic Step forward to innovate national governance The projects on national population database and on citizen ID card production, issuance and management have basically completed set targets.