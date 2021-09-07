Illustrative image (Photo: EFE) Singapore, (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of



The suspension was previously imposed in March 2019 in light of two fatal incidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.



In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet killed 157 people. In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 jet crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.



The CAAS made the decision to lift the - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) lifted a suspension on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying in and out of the country from September 6.The suspension was previously imposed in March 2019 in light of two fatal incidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet killed 157 people. In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 jet crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.The CAAS made the decision to lift the restriction s after completing its technical assessment, which included an evaluation of the design changes to the aircraft made by Boeing and approved by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other validating authorities.

The authority also reviewed the operational data of flights of the aircraft that had resumed service over the past nine months and observed that there have been no notable safety issues.



For foreign airlines intending to operate the aircraft into Singapore, they must comply with CAAS and FAA requirements, as well as other requirements of their respective civil aviation authorities, said the CAAS./.

VNA