World Malaysia’s King, officials promote forgiveness, unity at Hari Raya festival Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim has called on people to visit and meet each other to strengthen ties of friendship and reinforce solidarity in the community on the occasion of Hari Raya - the biggest festival of the year for Malaysian Muslims.

World Singapore: E-commerce scams double in 2023 Singaporean authority registered 9,783 e-commerce scam cases in 2023, more than doubling the 4,762 cases in 2022, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 10.

World Indonesia’s State Palace opened to public for Idul Fitri celebration Idul Fitri – the biggest celebration of Indonesian Muslims in a year was held on April 10 at the Presidential Palace, also known as the State Palace and Merdeka Palace.

World Malaysian airlines to charge carbon levy soon Malaysia is gearing up for greener skies once the carbon levy collection by the airlines comes into effect as soon as the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) makes the necessary review, according to Assoc Prof Major Dr Mohd Harridon Mohamed Suffian, an aviation and aerospace expert.