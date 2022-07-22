Singapore now fully covered with standalone 5G
Singapore has become one of the first countries in the world to be fully covered with standalone 5G after its largest telecoms service provider Singtel has blanketed 95% of outdoor locations here with 5G signals, three years ahead of the end-2025 target.
Singtel said its 5G network now covers more than 1,300 outdoor locations and provides signal in more than 400 buildings as well as underground places.
Group Chief Executive Officer of Singtel Yuen Kuan Moon said despite disruptions from COVID-19 and the knock-on impact on manpower and resources, the firm’s planners and engineers managed to accelerate the 5G deployment, working through the pandemic to lay the groundwork and build a whole new infrastructure for a secure and resilient 5G network.
Singtel has achieved many firsts in Singapore’s 5G journey, from launching the first pilot network in July 2018 to the first standalone network in May 2021 to provide 5G in the North East Mass Rapid Transit Line that runs entirely underground in May 2022.
Meanwhile, its rivals like M1 and Starhub are also boosting the expansion of their 5G networks./.