Singapore records highest-ever daily COVID-19 infections
The Ministry of Health of Singapore confirmed 19,420 new COVID cases on February 15, marking the country’s highest daily infection count ever since the start of the pandemic, and more than twice of the previous day’s 9,082 cases.
This figure brought Singapore's total caseload to 497,997. On the day, additional seven deaths were reported, raising the total number of fatalities to 913.
A total of 10,432 cases were discharged, while 1,355 remained warded, up from 1,332 hospitalised cases on February 14. This marks the 11th day in a row such cases have crossed the 1,000 mark.
Of those still hospitalised, 140 require oxygen supplementation, while 23 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).
As of February 14, 90 percent of the population have been full vaccinated, with 64 percent receiving their booster shots./.