ASEAN Thailand proposes incentives for electric vehicle industry The National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (NEVPC) of Thailand planned to submit a proposal on incentive for investment in developing electric vehicle (EV) industry to the Thai government on February 15.

World Laos encourages people to travel domestically Laos will step up the campaign to encourage Lao people to travel within the country to revive the tourism industry and its economy in the context that the government has eased restrictive measures to gradually normalise the situation.