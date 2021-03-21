Singapore seizes biggest haul of cannabis in 14 years
The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore has recently announced that it had seized the biggest amount of cannabis in 14 years during this week’s drug bust.
The drugs seized in the Central Narcotics Bureau’s latest bust were enough to feed more than 10,000 abusers for a week. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore has recently announced that it had seized the biggest amount of cannabis in 14 years during this week’s drug bust.
A total of 35kg of drugs worth nearly 1.7 million SGD (1.26 million USD), including 20.5kg of cannabis, were detected.
The seizure is the biggest since the authorities confiscated 20.6kg of the illegal drug in 2007.
Aside from cannabis, the two-day operation netted about 8.3kg of heroin, 6.4kg of crystalline methamphetamine, 1,091 Ecstasy tablets, and 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets.
Three men aged from 27-33 were arrested during this operaion.
In Singapore, anyone who smuggles more than 500g of cannabis can be sentenced to dealth./.