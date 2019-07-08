The storefront of the Threeppy single price store (Photo: www.nna.jp)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first overseas 300-yen store of Japanese 100-yen shop operator Daiso Industries Co. will be opened in Singapore on July 14 as part of Daiso’s global expansion.



Daiso spokesman Kengo Osako said the Threeppy outlet is located in the Funan mall in a central part of Singapore, offering kitchenware, household goods and stuffed toys among other items principally at a single price of 5.8 SGD (4.3 USD).



Threeppy is hoping to attract family shoppers in Singapore, he said. The company has operated Daiso 100-yen stores in the country since 2002.



The Hiroshima-based retailer aims to expand its Threeppy store network to other Southeast Asian countries. It ran 22 Threeppy shops in Japan as of the end of June and plans to add 30 outlets every year at home, it said in a statement.



It operates over 5,500 stores globally, including more than 2,100 shops in 27 foreign countries and regions, according to the company. -VNA