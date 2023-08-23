Politics Belgian Senate President visits Quang Tri province President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on August 23 paid a working visit to the central province of Quang Tri, which is running a kindergarten education project funded by the Belgian Government.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City’s leader receives Australian Foreign Minister Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen on August 23 hosted a reception for Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who is on a working visit to the southern metropolis.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost front work cooperation among localities A conference to exchange experiences on front works and to review the implementation a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kon Tum province and Laos’s Attapeu and Sekong provinces on cooperation opened in Kon Tum on August 23.