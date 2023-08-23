President Vo Van Thuong has hailed the ongoing visit by Chief Representative of Japan's Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year, and believed that the trip would contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation.
President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on August 23 paid a working visit to the central province of Quang Tri, which is running a kindergarten education project funded by the Belgian Government.
Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen on August 23 hosted a reception for Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who is on a working visit to the southern metropolis.
A conference to exchange experiences on front works and to review the implementation a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kon Tum province and Laos’s Attapeu and Sekong provinces on cooperation opened in Kon Tum on August 23.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh passed away on August 22 night at his home in Hai Phong city after a period of illness, according to the Central Committee on Health Care for Senior Governmental Officials. He was 61.