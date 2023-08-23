Singaporean PM and his spouse to pay official visit to Vietnam hinh anh 1Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: vtc.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh./.
VNA