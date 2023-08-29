Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party leader's book on socialism promotes aspirations for national development: experts The book on some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was introduced in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

Politics Vietnam, Algeria’s localities set up twinning ties Local administrations of Batna province of Algeria and Vietnam’s Dien Bien province agreed to establish a twinning partnership between the two cities on August 28.

Politics Party delegation visits Nigeria A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Pham Tat Thang, member of its Central Committee and permanent deputy head of the committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, paid a visit to Nigeria from August 25-27.