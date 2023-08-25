The visit is taking place at a "very momentous time” as Singapore and Vietnam are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomat ties and 10 years of their strategic partnership.

The ambassador said the partnership covers innovation, which he called a key driver. Ratnam cited the example of the memorandum of understanding between the National Innovation Centre under the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment and the National University of Singapore last July.

He added that, other spheres include the renewable energy as the two countries share the common goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

On the occasion of Vietnam's National Day (September 2), the ambassador extended his warmest wishes to Vietnamese leaders and people./.

VNA