Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Singapore (VNA) - Singapore's economic growth may decline in the April-June period compared with the previous quarter because of the recently re-imposed coronavirus curbs, putting at risk the full-year target of more than 6 percent, experts have said.

Earlier, the second-quarter expansion was expected to be the biggest in the four quarters of this year.

Chief economist of the DBS Bank Taimur Baig said Singapore had the makings of domestic and external demand complementing each other through April, but May and June would be setbacks, which may well cause a quarter-on-quarter decline in activities.

Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the city-state’s GDP growth may exceed the upper end of the official 4-6 percent forecast range, barring a setback to the global economy.

However, if the surge in community cases is contained by the middle of next month and relaxation of the curbs follows, the economy may still achieve a decent growth./.