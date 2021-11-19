World Malaysia, US to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, digital economy Malaysia and the US have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including cybersecurity, digital economy and technology transfer as well as potential collaboration between entities from the two countries.

World Indonesia Ministry of Defence orders two Airbus A400M aircraft The Indonesia Ministry of Defence has placed an order for two Airbus A400M aircraft in multirole tanker and transport configuration, announced the European multinational aerospace corporation on November 18.

World Singapore returns 16.3 mln USD retrieved from 1MDB fund to Malaysia Singapore has recently returned to Malaysia about 16.3 million USD linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said on November 19.

ASEAN Workshop discusses active aging and care for elderly in ASEAN An international workshop on active aging, innovation and application of digital technology in care for older persons in ASEAN was held in Hanoi on November 19.