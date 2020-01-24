Environment Exploring nine Ramsar sites of Vietnam Vietnam became a member of the Ramsar Convention in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognised as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance.

Environment PM agrees with plan for bio-diversity cooperation with Laos The Prime Minister has given a green light to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with other ministries, authorities and localities as well as the Lao side to hold a bilateral ministerial-level meeting on accelerating cooperation activities in preserving the bio-diversity and managing preservation areas along the bilateral border.