Taking samples for COVID-19 tests (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Six COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 12 hours to 6pm February 27, raising the national tally to 2,432, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

All the new cases were found in quarantine facilities in the northern province of Hai Duong.



A total 1,844 COVID-19 patients have recovered, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 32 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 50 twice and 100 thrice.

As of February 27 afternoon, 10 provinces and cities had gone through 14 consecutive days without new locally-infected cases of COVID-19.

More than 63,990 people are being quarantine across the country./.