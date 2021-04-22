Six new imported COVID-19 cases documented on April 22 morning
Medical workers on duty at airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed six new imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on April 22, bringing the nation’s tally to 2,812, according to the Ministry of Health.
Patients 2807, 2808, 2809 and 2810 are all Vietnamese nationals, who landed on April 20 at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from Japan and were quarantined at Thai Binh General Hospital in in Thai Binh province.
Meanwhile, Patients 2811 and 2812 are Indian experts who transited in Dubai in the UAE before arriving at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport. They were quarantined in Yen Bai province on April 18, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 21. They are receiving treatment at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi.
According to report from the ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, a total of 2,490 COVID-19 patients in the nation have been given the all clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among those under treatment, 12 have tested negative for the virus once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
As many as 39,191 people are being quarantined nationwide, including 518 at hospitals, 23,688 at concentrated facilities, and 14,985 at home.
The ministry said that a total of 108,897 frontline workers nationwide received COVID-19 vaccine shots as of 4pm on April 21.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.