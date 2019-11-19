Six Vietnamese fishermen missing in boat fire offshore RoK’s island
A fire breaks out on the 29-tonne fishing boat at around 7:09 a.m. offshore Jeju Island. (Photo: Yonhap)
Seoul (VNA) – A fishing boat catching fire in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeju island on November 19 left one person dead and 11 other unaccounted for, including six from Vietnam.
The Vietnamese nationals include Nguyen Van Cong (born in 1987), Nguyen Ngoc Loi (1995), Nguyen Tien Ninh (1987), Nguyen Van Thuy (1994), Nguyen Van Phuc (1988) and Nguyen Van Vien (1974), according to the Vietnam Labour Management Board in the RoK.
A fire broke out on the 29-tonne fishing boat at around 7:09 a.m. in waters some 76 kilometers west of a small island that is located near Jeju Island, according to the Korean maritime police.
Rescue workers found one of the crew members at a location 7.4 km south of the accident site.
The 60-year-old Korean surnamed Kim, who was found without a life vest, was airlifted to a hospital on the island but was confirmed dead. No signs of breathing or pulse were detected when the person was found.
Police said the crew consists of six South Koreans and six Vietnamese./.