Society Southern localities share experience in people-to-people diplomacy The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) organised a workshop in Can Tho city on November 5 to share experience in people-to-people diplomacy among southern localities in 2020.

Society Over 270 citizens brought home from UK More than 270 Vietnamese citizens were safely brought home on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 6.

Society More aid coming to flood-hit residents President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on November 5 received nearly 12 billion VND (roughly 518,800 USD) donated by overseas Vietnamese for flood victims in the central region.

Society Aid continues coming to flood victims in central region A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang, on November 5 presented 500 million VND (21,600 USD) to residents who were affected by recent floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.