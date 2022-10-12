Hanoi (VNA) – Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date.



The Vietnamese institutions listed are Duy Tan University, Ton Duc Thang University, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and Hue University, which was named on the list for the first time.



Duy Tan and Ton Duc Thang were placed between 401st and 500th; VNU in 1001st – 1200th; and the remaining three in the 1501st .



Those topping the rankings comprise University of Oxford, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



The best Asian performers were Peking University and Tsinghua University (China), National University of Singapore, University of Hong Kong and Nanyang Technological University (Singapore).



This year’s league table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.



This year’s rankings analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars./.