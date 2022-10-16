Six-month low daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded on October 16
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,492,598 with 325 new cases recorded on October 16, the lowest daily count for six months, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 241 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,598,974.
Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,155.
As of the end of October 15, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 260,552,191 with 60.626 doses administered on October 15./.