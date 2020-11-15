Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad are taken to a concentrated quarantine establishment (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases on November 15 evening, including 15 Vietnamese and one Russian citizens, who were quarantined upon their arrival.

The new patients brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 1,281, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among those, 691 are domestically transmitted cases, including 551 infections since the pandemic broke out in the central city of Da Nang on July 25.

Vietnam has gone through 74 consecutive days without infections in the community.

Meanwhile, the subcommittee for treatment reported that up to 1,103 patients have been successfully treated to date.

Among the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 14 people tested negative for novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and 13 thrice.

Currently, there are no COVID-19 patients in critical conditions while the number of deaths related to the disease was kept at 35.

As many as 15,721 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 211 in hospitals, 14,639 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 871 at their residences./.