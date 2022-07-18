Sixth Hanoi International Film Festival to return in November
The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival will take place in the capital from November 8-12, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
First held in 2010, the festival aims to honour outstanding films of high artistic value and encourage new talents in Vietnamese cinema. It also provides a platform for Vietnamese and foreign movie artists to share their professional expertise.
The festival presents a chance for Vietnam to showcase its films as well as promote the nation and its culture to international friends.
The main events of the festival will include a film contest for those selected from around the world, and non-competition film programmes such as a panorama of world cinema, the screening of an international award-winning series from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, and a contemporary Vietnamese film programme.
Within the framework of the festival, there will also be seminars on RoK Cinema Highlights, film production, distribution and popularisation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an exhibition on filming scenes in Hanoi.
The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival was delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19./.