Sixth working day of 14th National Assembly’s 11 session
Lawmakers elect the Chairperson of the NA and NEC through secret ballots (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly continued the sixth working day of its 11th session on March 31.
In the morning, legislators heard a report on the outcomes of group discussions, and NA deputies’ opinions on the candidate for the Chairperson of the NA and the National Election Council (NEC) delivered by Vice NA Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, on behalf of the NA Standing Committee. The deputies then debated and vote to approve the candidate list.
They elected the Chairperson of the NA and NEC through secret ballots.
The NA then convened a plenary session, hearing a draft resolution on the election of the Chairperson of the NA and the NEC presented by General Secretary of the National Assembly Nguyen Hanh Phuc.
The NA voted on the resolution on the election of the Chairperson of the NA and NEC.
All of the 473 deputies present at the sitting, or 98.54 percent of the total number of NA deputies, cast “yes” ballots, electing Vuong Dinh Hue as Chairman of the NA and NEC.
Newly-elected Chairman of the NA and NEC Vuong Dinh Hue took the oath of office at 9:00 am on the day.
Under the chair by NA Chairman Hue, the NA deputies gathered a meeting to consider personnel work.
Tran Van Tuy, head of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs, presented a report of the NA Standing Committee on relieving certain NA Vice Chairpersons. The deputies then debated in groups on the issue.
Lawmakers cast secret ballots to relieve several NA Vice Chairpersons on the day afternoon.
The legislature discussed and voted to approve a resolution on relieving certain NA Vice Chairpersons.
Up to 454 out of 459 deputies present at the sitting voted for approval of the resolution.
After that, the NA Standing Committee presented a list of candidates for the legislature to elect new NA Vice Chairpersons. The NA then discussed in groups the candidates for the election of new NA Vice Chairpersons.
The NA deputies will vote several NA Vice Chairperson on their sitting on April 1 through secret ballots.
After that, they will discuss the State Audit's working report for the 2016-2021 tenure.
In the afternoon, the NA will hold a plenary session to hear and discuss a verification report on the number of full-time delegates of the Hanoi People's Council in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Later the same day, the NA will hear a report presented by the State President on relieving the Prime Minister and discuss the issue in groups./.