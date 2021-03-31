Politics Foreign parliament leaders congratulate new NA Chairman Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China and Japan on March 31 sent congratulatory letters to newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics National Assembly relieves several NA Vice Chairpersons The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee presented a report on the outcomes of group discussions, explanations and acquisition of ideas of deputies on relieving several NA Vice Chairpersons during its 11th session on March 31 afternoon.

Politics New National Assembly Chairman takes the oath of office Newly-elected Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue took the oath of office right after he was elected to the post in March 31 morning.

Politics Infographic Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.