Business PV Gas picks up sustainable energy award The PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), was among the top 50 Vietnamese firms receiving the 2019 sustainable energy award.

Business What VN needs to do to attract quality FDI after COVID-19 Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam should do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-COVID-19, according to investment fund VinaCapital.

Business New regulations about corporate bond issuance Privately-placed corporate bonds can no longer be sold within their first year of issuance, according to a new decree.

Business Foreign investors confident in Vietnam’s business environment: official With the successful control of COVID-19, Vietnam has been widely recognised by the international community as a safe and attractive investment destination.