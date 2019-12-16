Society Vietnamese students intensify connectivity with Japanese firms Nearly 200 international students, including those from Vietnam, have engaged in an exchange with representatives of 40 Japanese companies and organisations in Japan’s Aichi prefecture.

Society Free rides home for Tet offered to Dak Lak workers As many as 90 outstanding workers from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will receive free transport to return home for the upcoming 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Society An Giang province’s officials send greetings to Hoa Hao Buddhists A delegation of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, on December 16 visited the Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhism Sangha on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the sect’s founder - Huynh Phu So.

Society MobiFone-AVG deal goes to court The Hanoi People’s Court on December 16 opened the first instance trial of the case of telecom giant MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).