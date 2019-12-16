SMS campaign launched to support the poor
An SMS campaign has been launched to support the poor and Agent Orange victims (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A text message campaign to pool support for the poor and Agent Orange (AO) victims on the Lunar New Year Festival has been launched.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 jointly launched the campaign, targeting to mobilise people to support poor households, AO victims, and natural disasters-hit people to welcome the Lunar New Year Festival.
The campaign is taking place from December 9, 2019 to February 7, 2020, the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported.
Supporters can join the program by texting “TET” to 1409. Each mobile text message will contribute at least 20,000 VND (0.86 USD) to the impoverished.
The program was launched since 2012, serving to back tens of millions of beneficiaries and boost the tradition of solidarity and support each other.
Last year, the programme mobilised over 600 million VND of donation./.