Dong Do lake in Soc Son (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s outskirt district of Soc Son aims to become a tourism hub of the capital city in the 2025-2030 period and turn tourism into the locality’s spearhead economic sector, said Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee at a conference on September 28.



The official highlighted the district’s potential for tourism development, including favourable natural conditions with a system of hills, mountains and lakes as well as various cultural relic sites, landscapes and festivals.



It is home to 341 cultural and historical relic sites, including one special national site, 16 national-level relics, and 174 traditional festivals.



Soc Son has been defined as one of the six key tourism clusters of Hanoi, with major products of spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, resorts, and sports tourism. In 2030, the district is expected to have 5,000 rooms for visitors.



Bui Duc Thuan, deputy head of the Office of the Hanoi Department of Tourism said that the department will work with Soc Son to develop a system of high-end accommodations, especially along the Nhat Tan-Noi Bai route, the Belt Road No.4 and the So Mountain-Dong Quan Lake.



Alongside, the department will support Soc Son in building tours connecting destinations in three outskirt districts of Soc Son, Me Linh and Dong Anh as well as nearby localities.



Besides, the district will cooperate with Me Linh and Dong Anh district to promote sports tourism and entertainment services.



Participants at the conference discussed measures to build tourism products, and guide the local community on providing tourism services in Soc Son.



Also on September 28, the Hanoi Promotion Agency and the People’s Committee of Son Son jointly organised a Hanoi agricultural product festival 2023, which introduces agricultural products of the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) programme, ornamental creatures, handicrafts and products of craft villages, cultural, tourism products, as well as the cuisine of Soc Son.



About 160 booths at the festival showcase more than 1,500 products of Soc Son, Hanoi and 30 cities and provinces across the country.



During the festival, which will end on October 1, Son Son will organise a programme to perform the Giong Festival, an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, and introduce development planning of the district. A number of festive activities will also be held to draw visitors./.

VNA