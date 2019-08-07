Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Thirty-three out of the 80 communes in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have been recognised as new-style rural areas so far.The People’s Committee of My Xuyen district held a ceremony on August 7 to recognise Thanh Phu commune – home to a large community of Khmer ethnic people - as the 33rd new-style rural area.After nearly 10 years implementing the Government’s programme on building new-style rural areas, Thanh Phu has raised over 727 billion VND (31.2 million USD), more than 58 billion VND of which was contributed by locals.The rate of poor households has been brought down to 2.9 percent. The annual average per capita income is 49.3 million VND.Moreover, 98.5 percent of the households get access to electricity while nearly 100 percent of families use clean water.Cao Do Ra, a Khmer farmer in the commune, said compared to 10 years ago, Thanh Phu has changed its look.He added that social order and security in the commune have always been ensured while the transportation has become more convenient and the life of people better.Secretary of the commune’s Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee Mai Thanh Cau said local authorities will invest in improving infrastructure in the coming time.The provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee presented 100 million VND while the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism provided cultural and sports equipment worth 200 million VND for Thanh Phu commune to continuously implement the new-style rural building programme.-VNA