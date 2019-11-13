Society Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam opens sixth congress The Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam (CFCV) convened its sixth congress in Hoc Mon district, Ho Chi Minh City on November 13 with the participation of more than 700 delegates from more than 40 localities across the nation.

Society Income increases fast for workers in Vinh Phuc’s craft villages Many workers in craft villages in the northern mountainous province of Vinh Phuc have enjoy continuous rises in their income, thanks to the province’s support policy for local small industry and handicraft in rural areas.

Society Vietnam Rice Festival to take place in Vinh Long in December The fourth Vietnam Rice Festival will take place in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on December 13-19 with a view to promoting agro-economy and rice trade in domestic and foreign markets.

Society Vietnam looks to tackle injury, accidents As many as 3,600 injuries are reported every day in Vietnam, killing about 90 people, said Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son at a national scientific conference on injury prevention in Hanoi on November 12.