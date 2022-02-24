Social dialogue key to sustainable business post-pandemic: Seminar
A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 23 by the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Swedish Workplace Programme (SWP) to discuss how social dialogue contributes to sustainable business during and post pandemic.
The seminar on how social dialogue contributes to sustainable business during and post pandemic is held in Hanoi on February 23. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 23 by the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Swedish Workplace Programme (SWP) to discuss how social dialogue contributes to sustainable business during and post pandemic.
The hybrid event was virtually attended by Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.
In her opening remarks, Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe said the fourth wave of COVID-19 has posed a number of major challenges to Vietnam’s economy and society, such as labour shortage and supply chain disruption. The pandemic has emphasised the need to consider the way people are doing business to make it more sustainable, she said.
She noted that social dialogues at workplace is fundamental to developing a well-functioning market economy and fostering a more cohesive society, inclusive growth and sustainable business.
Workers will gain more influence and better working conditions; companies will benefit from improving productivity; and the society will benefit from the social stability, she explained.
VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong said social dialogue is key to balancing the interests of employees and employers and respecting social and cultural norms at workplace. It helps address disputes and issues, attract new investments and secure stable employment, he added.
Foreign Minister Ann Linde said she expects practices shared by Sweden at the seminar will help promote social dialogue in Vietnam, contributing to the country’s sustainable development and prosperity.
Echoing Linde’s view, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said Swedish experiences will help Vietnam review the role of social dialogue in maintaining business stability, create good foundation for negotiations and agreements, and build healthy industrial relations. Social dialogue should be incorporated in policy-making, especially during the post-pandemic recovery, she stated.
Social dialogue remains a pressing issue since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect in August 2020, features a chapter on Trade and Sustainable Development outlining environmental obligations and aspects related to labour issues.
Supporting Vietnam in promoting labour rights has been a major aspect of the Vietnam-Sweden partnership over the last 52 years. The SWP has been engaging in developing a dialogue environment in businesses in Vietnam since 2020./.