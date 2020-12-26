Social responsibility practices in Southeast Asian fishery sector discussed
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Social responsibility practices in the Southeast Asian fishery sector was the focus of a regional roundtable discussion on December 26.
The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Tuna Association (Vinatuna) and Oxfam in Vietnam, with the participation of tuna processors, fishermen from central Khanh Hoa province, and online rapporteurs in Southeast Asia.
Vu Dinh Giap, President of Vinatuna, highlighted the important role by the fishery sector in economic development of Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations in general.
Vietnamese aquatic products have been shipped to more than 100 countries and territories worldwide, he said, noting that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that came into force since August has helped to consolidate the foothold of these products in the market.
The discussion offers an opportunity for domestic and foreign delegates to exchange models and experience in social responsibility practice in the seafood sector, Giap added.
Nguyen Huu Huy Hoang, from the Vinatuna, shared the outcome of a survey on social responsibility in fisheries in five Vietnamese localities, and suggested revamping management of offshore fishermen, explaining that many of them are working without labour contracts, social insurance and satisfactory wages.
He proposed state agencies devise legal frameworks and documents guiding social responsibility practices, while improving the capacity of local officials in the sector.
A group of researchers from Da Nang University called for gender equality and women’s empowerment in fishery.
The delegates also touched upon the situation regarding social responsibility in Vietnam’s fishery industry, and engaged in multilateral dialogues to seek suitable policies to promote social responsibility practices in the regional fishery industry in the time to come./.