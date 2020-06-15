Socio-economic issues heat up agenda of NA’s ninth session
Legislators on June 15 scrutinised the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.
They also ratified the budget balance in 2018 during the working session that was broadcast live on the national television and radio channels, and the NA channel.
Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung further clarified issues of deputies’ concern.
The lawmakers are scheduled to debate the draft resolution on the reduction of corporate income tax in 2020 for businesses, cooperatives, public non-productive units and other organisations on June 16 morning.
They will then discuss in groups the draft Vietnam Border Guard Law.
In the afternoon, the deputies will vote on the revised Youth Law and the Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court.
The draft revised Law on Residence will also be tabled for discussion in the afternoon working session./.