Business Banks join in promoting green credit Commercial banks in Vietnam have been actively offering loans for green projects and expanding green credit through mobilising capital from international credit institutions.

Business Can Tho promotes trade cooperation with Chinese businesses Leaders of Can Tho city and a delegation of the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City sought ways to enhance connectivity between the Mekong Delta locality and Chinese businesses in logistics, agricultural processing and other spheres at their meeting in Can Tho on September 5.

Business Flash Sales Holiday to gather over 120 well-known brands The Flash Sales Holiday, as part of the Shopping Season 2023, will take place at Tan Son Nhat Pavilion Centre, Ho Chi Minh City from September 8-10, announced the municipal Department of Industry and Trade on September 5.